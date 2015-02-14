Ex-UAB players trying to stick together at their new schools Posted: Saturday, February 14, 2015 2:26 PM EST Updated: Saturday, February 14, 2015 2:26 PM EST Posted:Updated:

BIRMINGHAM,AL (AP)--Many players from UAB's shuttered football program will remain teammates on a different campus next season.



UAB President Ray Watts announced in December he was shutting down football. While opponents of the move have been voicing their objections to University of Alabama system trustees, players have been looking for new homes.



They had the option of staying at UAB on scholarship or transferring without having to sit out the 2015 season. More than 40 players have landed elsewhere. And dozens found familiar faces at their new schools.



South Alabama has landed seven players and two assistant coaches. Georgia State has six former UAB players. Buffalo, Indiana, Western Kentucky and Football Championship Subdivision programs Arkansas-Pine Bluff and Chattanooga also added multiple UAB players.



