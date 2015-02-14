Auburn plants oaks to replace trees killed by Alabama fan

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) - Hundreds of Auburn fans gathered before dawn to watch as workers planted new live oaks to replace trees killed by a University of Alabama fan. Al.com
) onlookers cheered as the new trees arrived on a flatbed trailer Saturday morning. Hoover resident Marcia Frinkel said she wanted to be there for the historic event.
Alabama fan Harvey Updyke Jr. pleaded guilty to poisoning the original trees after the 2010 Iron Bowl.
Auburn fans traditionally roll Toomer's Corner with toilet paper after victories, but the university is asking them to stay away from the new trees until fall 2016 so they'll have time to take root.
A third live oak is being planted elsewhere on campus in case one of the newly planted trees at Toomer's Corner doesn't survive.