Auburn plants oaks to replace trees killed by Alabama fan - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Auburn plants oaks to replace trees killed by Alabama fan

Posted: Updated:
AUBURN, Ala. (AP) - Hundreds of Auburn fans gathered before dawn to watch as workers planted new live oaks to replace trees killed by a University of Alabama fan.
    
Al.com reports (http://bit.ly/17yvd5N ) onlookers cheered as the new trees arrived on a flatbed trailer Saturday morning. Hoover resident Marcia Frinkel said she wanted to be there for the historic event.
    
Alabama fan Harvey Updyke Jr. pleaded guilty to poisoning the original trees after the 2010 Iron Bowl.
    
Auburn fans traditionally roll Toomer's Corner with toilet paper after victories, but the university is asking them to stay away from the new trees until fall 2016 so they'll have time to take root.
    
A third live oak is being planted elsewhere on campus in case one of the newly planted trees at Toomer's Corner doesn't survive.
   


Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.