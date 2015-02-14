Estimate: Higher tobacco tax in Georgia could raise $585M

ATLANTA (AP) - A new analysis predicts Georgia's state government could raise taxes on tobacco and collect and extra $585 million.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution obtained the analysis created by researchers at Georgia State University. It showed that raising Georgia's cigarette tax to $1.60 per pack would bring in hundreds of millions of dollars annually.

That funding may prove tempting as Georgia's politicians search for ways to pay for transportation projects.

Georgia now charges a 37-cent tax on cigarette packs. That tax rate is one of the lowest in the country and has not changed for more than a decade.

The analysis by researchers predicts the state could still raise an extra $554 million by 2020, even though some people would probably quit smoking because of the extra cost.

Information from: The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, http://www.ajc.com

