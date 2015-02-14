Weekend detention for all! 'The Breakfast Club' set to return to theaters in March Posted: Saturday, February 14, 2015 12:21 PM EST Updated: Saturday, February 14, 2015 12:21 PM EST Posted:Updated:

NBC News - A nine-hour detention? On a weekend? To "ponder the error of your ways"?



Sure, it was a cruel sentence to impose on five high schoolers: a brain (Anthony Michael Hall), a beauty (Molly Ringwald), a jock (Emilio Estevez), a rebel (Judd Nelson) and a basket case (Ally Sheedy). But the movie made about their adventures on that long day, 1985's now-classic "The Breakfast Club," delighted millions of teens, who took its message — that we are all more alike than we are different — to heart.



Rejoice, then, because the "club" is having another meeting! To celebrate the film's 30th anniversary, the John Hughes-directed film will again play in theaters on March 26 and March 31, thanks to Fathom Events, Universal Pictures Home Entertainment, and BY Experience, reports Entertainment Weekly.



The film has undergone a restoration, and the screenings will be accompanied by a short film that features comments from cast members and teen-movie directors like Diablo Cody and Amy Heckerling.



Tickets go on sale Friday, with an anniversary edition of the movie out on Blu-Ray and DVD March 10.