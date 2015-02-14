Collegedale investigate stabbing at fire on Apison Pike

Collegedale Police are investigating a stabbing and a house fire that took place at the same location. It happened at the European Bakery on Apison Pike.

"At 7:39 Collegedale Police were dispatched to a person stabbed and a structure fire," said Tonya Sadler, College Dale Public Relations Officer.

Police arrived on scene minutes later with fire crews and EMS not far behind to put out the flames.

One man was transported to the hospital with stab wounds. while police worked to piece together what happened.

"Both events happened at the same address but we don't have any sequence of events," said Sadler.

Or if any of it actually took place inside the bakery, but police say there is nothing to worry about.

"At this time there is no immediate threat known to the community. The investigation is ongoing and we encourage anyone with any info to call into dispatch," said Sadler.

No information has been released at this time on the wounded male.