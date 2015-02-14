Georgia State researchers net record sum in research funding

ATLANTA (AP) - Researchers at Georgia State University brought in a record amount of research funding in the first two quarters of fiscal year 2015.

The university says the $53 million in research money received is a 30 percent increase over the $39.9 million brought in during the same period last fiscal year.

The university says a majority of its research funding comes from federal awards.

The National Institutes of Health gave the greatest amount in research awards, making up 27.3 percent of Georgia State's total research funding. Other top research sponsors were the U.S. Department of Education at 13.2 percent, National Science Foundation at 8.7 percent, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services at 5.7 percent and the Georgia Department of Human Services at 4.6 percent.

