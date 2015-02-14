Sentencing set for ND man accused of impersonating FBI agent

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) - Sentencing is set for a convicted con man accused of trying to pass himself off as an FBI agent in the North Dakota oil patch.

Steven Goldmann pleaded guilty earlier this month to an illegal weapons charge. He had also been charged with four counts of impersonating an officer.

Investigators say Goldmann regularly displayed a gun, holster, mace and badge, and showed up one day at a Williston coffee shop with a passenger who was handcuffed.

The scam allegedly netted Goldmann free coffee, a government rate at a hotel and dog treats for his bogus K-9 unit.

Goldmann had pleaded guilty to theft of services in Tennessee in 2013. Authorities say he conned several businesses out of thousands of dollars.

Goldmann faces 10 years in prison. Sentencing is April 6.

