Central High School holds special Valentine's Day dance - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Central High School holds special Valentine's Day dance

Posted: Updated:
By WRCB Staff
CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -

There was a very special Valentine's dance at Central High School. And it didn't take us long to figure out why it was such a success:

William  Toney, Central High student, "I get to dance with people and talk with people and make 'em laugh!" 

The "Valentine's Day Prom" was held for special needs students from Central High School, handicapped students from East Hamilton and Hixson High School were also invited. The dance was put on by 2 graduating seniors as their senior project.

Sandrea Sylman, Central High student, organized dance, "We were like stressin' all day today, trying to get everything together and had panic, attacks but, then seeing them come in here and didn't care as long as they has music on and they could dance, they loved it!

The students enjoyed snacks and drinks, and a professional DJ.


  • NewsMore>>

  • Alabama man faces charges in deadly crash in Marion County

    Alabama man faces charges in deadly crash in Marion County

    Friday, March 23 2018 5:31 AM EDT2018-03-23 09:31:18 GMT

    The Tennessee Highway Patrol said 72-year-old William Weaver was driving North on Highway 72 in South Pittsburg, when he crossed into the southbound lane and hit Paul Gott's car head-on.

    More

    The Tennessee Highway Patrol said 72-year-old William Weaver was driving North on Highway 72 in South Pittsburg, when he crossed into the southbound lane and hit Paul Gott's car head-on.

    More

  • Clues sought in 33-year old cold case; the death of Janet Newman

    Clues sought in 33-year old cold case; the death of Janet Newman

    Friday, March 23 2018 5:27 AM EDT2018-03-23 09:27:19 GMT
    Janet NewmanJanet Newman

    So often in Crime Stoppers we hear from detectives or officers working a case. This week, we hear from a daughter who has gone 33 years without her mother, but maintains hope this cold case can still be solved.  

    More

    So often in Crime Stoppers we hear from detectives or officers working a case. This week, we hear from a daughter who has gone 33 years without her mother, but maintains hope this cold case can still be solved.  

    More

  • Congress OKs $1.3 trillion budget, averting another shutdown

    Congress OKs $1.3 trillion budget, averting another shutdown

    Friday, March 23 2018 2:18 AM EDT2018-03-23 06:18:21 GMT
    (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik). Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky., left, speaks with House Speaker Paul Ryan of Wis., right, behind closed doors following a Congressional Gold Medal Ceremony honoring the Office of Strategic Services in Emancipati...(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik). Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky., left, speaks with House Speaker Paul Ryan of Wis., right, behind closed doors following a Congressional Gold Medal Ceremony honoring the Office of Strategic Services in Emancipati...
    Congressional leaders hope to start voting as soon as Thursday on a sweeping $1.3 trillion budget bill that substantially boosts military and domestic spending.More
    Congressional leaders hope to start voting as soon as Thursday on a sweeping $1.3 trillion budget bill that substantially boosts military and domestic spending.More
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.