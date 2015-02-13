Central High School holds special Valentine's Day dance

There was a very special Valentine's dance at Central High School. And it didn't take us long to figure out why it was such a success:

William Toney, Central High student, "I get to dance with people and talk with people and make 'em laugh!"

The "Valentine's Day Prom" was held for special needs students from Central High School, handicapped students from East Hamilton and Hixson High School were also invited. The dance was put on by 2 graduating seniors as their senior project.

Sandrea Sylman, Central High student, organized dance, "We were like stressin' all day today, trying to get everything together and had panic, attacks but, then seeing them come in here and didn't care as long as they has music on and they could dance, they loved it!

The students enjoyed snacks and drinks, and a professional DJ.



