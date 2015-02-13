Repo Men Take Baby

(WESH) A 9-month-old baby has been reunited with her mother after their car was reposessed with the child still inside outside of an Orlando, Florida daycare.



Antoinette Jordan went the daycare to pick up her other two children, and when she went back outside the car was gone.

"I was just very, very scared," Jordan said. "I would never think nobody would take my baby. I didn't care about the car. They could have got their possession, I just want my baby back."

Orlando police tracked the baby and the car to Xpress Finance and General Auto. Jordan said she owes the company $199, which was due on February 7.

Typically vehicles are not repossessed three days after a missed payment.

