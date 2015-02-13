Wyoming Considers Firing Squads

(KCWY) A bill allowing firing squads to be used as a second option after lethal injections for Wyoming's death row inmates is expected to pass.

This bill has a lot of support, even though a handful of legislators have opposed it from the start and say it's "embarrassing".

Representatives in favor of the bill say the state needs another execution method.

"The society has the responsibility to if they are going to have an execution ,they have the responsibility to make sure they have the most humane method possible," said State Rep. Nathan Winters.

Winters, a pastor, says he spoke for the death penalty in committee, but had questions on this bill. He says lethal injection is still the best way to execute inmates.

"When someone commits a heinous act, we don't have to respond in the same kind of cruelty that they perpetuated on a victim," said Winters.

