Rossville church damaged by fire

A Rossville church is damaged by fire Friday evening.

It happened around 7:00 p.m. at the Church of God Mountain Assembly located near the intersection of West Gordon Avenue and Center Street.

Our crew on the scene reports the fire was in a back building which was vacant, but spread throughout the church.

The church has been at this location for 43-years and averages a congregation of 50 people.

Pastor Sean Landes tells our crew that the church was planning on renovating the back building to add more classrooms. And that they have had incidents of homeless people staying in the back.

No injuries are reported.

Rossville, Catoosa Co. and Walker Co. fire departments were on scene.

The cost of damage has not been released.