ONLY ON 3: Changes coming to dangerous road in Summerville

4-year-old hit by a car and killed in Chattooga County

Dressed in white sandals and a pink dress Alexis Evans sings her ABC's. A childhood moment becomes a mother's precious keepsake of her baby girl.Alexis was killed over the summer as she tried to cross the street outside her home on Orchard Hill Road. She was four years old.“I looked over and saw my daughter laying there, unresponsive and at that time the ambulance pulled up,” Alexis' mother Lacie Evans said.Neighbors have begged for a safer street and eight months later, Channel 3 follows up to see what happened.The investigation found Hayley Lloyd, 18, was going 48 miles per hour in a 45 mile per hour zone. She was arrested last week on charges of homicide, leaving the scene of an accident and failing to report an accident.“She actually drove all the way to Sloppy Floyd Lake to a friend's house and then turned around and went to Fred's and that's where they stopped her at,” Evans added.Chattooga County Sheriff Mark Schrader admits complaints poured in after the little girl's death.“There's a large number of residences that are close together and a lot of driveways coming in and out off that road,” he said.A stretch that sees a lot of traffic in the mornings and afternoons as drivers use it as a shortcut to and from Summerville city limits.“That's not a very good situation once you put high traffic on a road that has the hills and curvature that road has,” he added.Add speed and Schrader knows the combination can kill.“Speed in itself is deadly,” he said.Which is why Schrader asked the Chattooga County commissioner to make some changes. Those changes go into effect next month.The speed between the 1.5 mile stretch between Hair Lake Road and Rocky Hollow Road will be lowered from 45 to 35 miles per hour. A 3-way stop will also be added at the Denson Road intersection.“If we have a stop sign at the halfway mark, maybe that will decrease the speed,” he added.This stretch sees several wrecks per year. 