St. Elmo residents don't want new sign on their main street

Posted: Updated:
By WRCB Staff
CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -

Some residents in St. Elmo are outraged after learning the main street through their neighborhood will soon display a sign, commemorating former President Ronald Reagan.

TDOT says there are plans in place to designate St. Elmo Avenue, as Ronald Reagan Memorial Highway.

Residents say they had no input in the decision, and City Councilman Chris Anderson said it was engineered by Republican state legislators, who don't live in the predominantly Democratic area.

Some in the area say if any signs should be added, they should be speed limit signs.

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
