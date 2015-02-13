Volkswagen Academy accepting applications

Volkswagen Academy is now accepting applications for its three-year apprenticeship program at its plant in Chattanooga.The German automaker will select 12-apprentices each for its Automation Mechatronics Program (AMP) and Car Mechatronics Program (CMP).The apprentices alternate classroom and laboratory instruction with paid work experience at the Volkswagen plant.





After graduation, the company extends apprentices conditional employment offers.



The application deadline is June 30, and classes begin in August.





For more information, please visit www.chattanoogastate.edu/engineering-technology/partnerships/vw-academy.



