Man charged with vehicular homicide in September 2014 accident

One person is charged with vehicular homicide as the result of a fatal accident that happened in September 2014.

Thirty-nine-year-old Elgin Denard Horton is charged in the death of 20-year-old Jordan Guess.

The accident happened on Saturday, September 24th around 3:20 a.m.

The vehicle Guess was riding in was hit from behind by Horton's vehicle, while it was stopped at a red light. The impact sent the vehicle through the intersection and into a parking lot.

At the scene, skidmarks of more than 200ft were left from Horton's vehicle.

Horton was taken to the hospital for his injuries, police report that he smelled of alcohol.

Guess had to be extricated due to the damage.

He was taken to the hospital in serious critical condtion where he later died.

Jordan Guess had been a student at Chattanooga State, and was very active in local theater productions.

Police say alcohol and speed are factors in this case.

Horton is housed on the Hamilton County Jail on a $100,000 bond.