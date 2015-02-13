Man charged with vehicular homicide in September 2014 accident - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Man charged with vehicular homicide in September 2014 accident

Posted: Updated:
By WRCB Staff
CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -

One person is charged with vehicular homicide as the result of a fatal accident that happened in September 2014.

Thirty-nine-year-old Elgin Denard Horton is charged in the death of 20-year-old Jordan Guess.

The accident happened on Saturday, September 24th around 3:20 a.m.

The vehicle Guess was riding in was hit from behind by Horton's vehicle, while it was stopped at a red light. The impact sent the vehicle through the intersection and into a parking lot.

At the scene, skidmarks of more than 200ft were left from Horton's vehicle.

Horton was taken to the hospital for his injuries, police report that he smelled of alcohol.

Guess had to be extricated due to the damage.

He was taken to the hospital in serious critical condtion where he later died.

Jordan Guess had been a student at Chattanooga State, and was very active in local theater productions.

Police say alcohol and speed are factors in this case.

Horton is housed on the Hamilton County Jail on a $100,000 bond. 

  • NewsMore>>

  • Alabama man faces charges in deadly crash in Marion County

    Alabama man faces charges in deadly crash in Marion County

    Friday, March 23 2018 5:31 AM EDT2018-03-23 09:31:18 GMT

    The Tennessee Highway Patrol said 72-year-old William Weaver was driving North on Highway 72 in South Pittsburg, when he crossed into the southbound lane and hit Paul Gott's car head-on.

    More

    The Tennessee Highway Patrol said 72-year-old William Weaver was driving North on Highway 72 in South Pittsburg, when he crossed into the southbound lane and hit Paul Gott's car head-on.

    More

  • Clues sought in 33-year old cold case; the death of Janet Newman

    Clues sought in 33-year old cold case; the death of Janet Newman

    Friday, March 23 2018 5:27 AM EDT2018-03-23 09:27:19 GMT
    Janet NewmanJanet Newman

    So often in Crime Stoppers we hear from detectives or officers working a case. This week, we hear from a daughter who has gone 33 years without her mother, but maintains hope this cold case can still be solved.  

    More

    So often in Crime Stoppers we hear from detectives or officers working a case. This week, we hear from a daughter who has gone 33 years without her mother, but maintains hope this cold case can still be solved.  

    More

  • Congress OKs $1.3 trillion budget, averting another shutdown

    Congress OKs $1.3 trillion budget, averting another shutdown

    Friday, March 23 2018 2:18 AM EDT2018-03-23 06:18:21 GMT
    (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik). Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky., left, speaks with House Speaker Paul Ryan of Wis., right, behind closed doors following a Congressional Gold Medal Ceremony honoring the Office of Strategic Services in Emancipati...(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik). Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky., left, speaks with House Speaker Paul Ryan of Wis., right, behind closed doors following a Congressional Gold Medal Ceremony honoring the Office of Strategic Services in Emancipati...
    Congressional leaders hope to start voting as soon as Thursday on a sweeping $1.3 trillion budget bill that substantially boosts military and domestic spending.More
    Congressional leaders hope to start voting as soon as Thursday on a sweeping $1.3 trillion budget bill that substantially boosts military and domestic spending.More
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.