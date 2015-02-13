UPDATE: TDOT crews preparing roads for snow

The first significant snowfall is expected to cover the Tennessee Valley come Monday, so TDOT crews spent much of the weekend getting prepared. Main roads on Lookout and Signal Mountains have been pre-treated with brine, a salt-water solution. It makes snow plowing easier. Sometimes additives are used, but not for this storm."We [sometimes] add beet juice to it, it makes it stick to the road. That's [what we do] when we're expecting rain to come in before a snow event," explains TDOT Region 2 spokesperson Jennifer Flynn. "But in this case, we're not expecting that."Flynn says pre-treating of lower elevation roads begins Saturday. High traffic roads like interstates go first, followed by primary state routes (noted by square and rectangular signs) and U.S. routes.

