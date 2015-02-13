CDC: Nasty flu season has peaked, is retreating - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

CDC: Nasty flu season has peaked, is retreating

By MIKE STOBBE, AP Medical Writer

NEW YORK (AP) - A new report shows this winter's nasty flu season has peaked and is clearly retreating.

The flu reached its highest levels around the beginning of January, and stayed there for weeks. The government report out Friday shows flu has become less widespread and less intense in the last couple of weeks in most parts of the country.

Hardest hit this season has been the elderly. Flu-related hospitalization rates in people 65 and older are the highest since the government started tracking them nine years ago.

Among infectious diseases, flu is considered one of the nation's leading killers. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates 24,000 Americans die each flu season, on average. The CDC issued the weekly report.

