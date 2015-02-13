785 pairs of panties stolen from GA store - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

785 pairs of panties stolen from GA store

Posted: Updated:
Surveillance photos of suspect in panty theft. Atlanta police photo Surveillance photos of suspect in panty theft. Atlanta police photo

ATLANTA (AP) - Atlanta police are searching for a person they believe stole almost 800 pairs of panties from a Victoria's Secret store.

The missing underwear has a total value of about $10,000.

Police say a woman entered the Victoria's Secret store at Lenox Square Mall on Saturday. The retailer is known for its televised lingerie shows and fashionable underwear.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution (http://on-ajc.com/1DoaIUW ) reports that the woman is suspected of 785 pairs of panties into three shopping bags over a two-hour period. She then left without paying.

Police have released surveillance camera photos of the woman, but no arrests have been made.

Copyright 2015 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NewsMore>>

  • Alabama man faces charges in deadly crash in Marion County

    Alabama man faces charges in deadly crash in Marion County

    Friday, March 23 2018 5:31 AM EDT2018-03-23 09:31:18 GMT

    The Tennessee Highway Patrol said 72-year-old William Weaver was driving North on Highway 72 in South Pittsburg, when he crossed into the southbound lane and hit Paul Gott's car head-on.

    More

    The Tennessee Highway Patrol said 72-year-old William Weaver was driving North on Highway 72 in South Pittsburg, when he crossed into the southbound lane and hit Paul Gott's car head-on.

    More

  • Clues sought in 33-year old cold case; the death of Janet Newman

    Clues sought in 33-year old cold case; the death of Janet Newman

    Friday, March 23 2018 5:27 AM EDT2018-03-23 09:27:19 GMT
    Janet NewmanJanet Newman

    So often in Crime Stoppers we hear from detectives or officers working a case. This week, we hear from a daughter who has gone 33 years without her mother, but maintains hope this cold case can still be solved.  

    More

    So often in Crime Stoppers we hear from detectives or officers working a case. This week, we hear from a daughter who has gone 33 years without her mother, but maintains hope this cold case can still be solved.  

    More

  • Congress OKs $1.3 trillion budget, averting another shutdown

    Congress OKs $1.3 trillion budget, averting another shutdown

    Friday, March 23 2018 2:18 AM EDT2018-03-23 06:18:21 GMT
    (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik). Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky., left, speaks with House Speaker Paul Ryan of Wis., right, behind closed doors following a Congressional Gold Medal Ceremony honoring the Office of Strategic Services in Emancipati...(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik). Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky., left, speaks with House Speaker Paul Ryan of Wis., right, behind closed doors following a Congressional Gold Medal Ceremony honoring the Office of Strategic Services in Emancipati...
    Congressional leaders hope to start voting as soon as Thursday on a sweeping $1.3 trillion budget bill that substantially boosts military and domestic spending.More
    Congressional leaders hope to start voting as soon as Thursday on a sweeping $1.3 trillion budget bill that substantially boosts military and domestic spending.More
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.