785 pairs of panties stolen from GA store

ATLANTA (AP) - Atlanta police are searching for a person they believe stole almost 800 pairs of panties from a Victoria's Secret store.

The missing underwear has a total value of about $10,000.

Police say a woman entered the Victoria's Secret store at Lenox Square Mall on Saturday. The retailer is known for its televised lingerie shows and fashionable underwear.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution (http://on-ajc.com/1DoaIUW ) reports that the woman is suspected of 785 pairs of panties into three shopping bags over a two-hour period. She then left without paying.

Police have released surveillance camera photos of the woman, but no arrests have been made.

