A first for the RRC, and that's saying a lot

Dining out this weekend?

Love will definitely be in the air this weekend as we celebrate Valentine's Day Saturday.

The restaurants will be packed so please be patient and let your server know if they are doing a great job with the food and service.

Here we go with this weekend's Restaurant Report Card as the inspectors at the Hamilton County Health Department inspected 35 restaurants this week.  

As we enter the middle of February, there are no failing grades to pass along to you. But we always give you the low score and this week, that's an 81. Remember, a failing grade is anything lower than a 70. For this restaurant, I must say in all the years I've doing this report, this violation is probably the most unusual. So now hare this.

The low score this week is at Backyard BBQ on Dayton Pike; that's where inspectors found a wild rabbit in a cage in the kitchen. One of the employees apparently trapped the animal outside. It's a “what's up doc” kind of scenario with that violation. Moving on, there was no hot water in the kitchen hand sink, which was was also leaking waste water and there were no towels on hand either. The inside of the coolers were dirty and raw beef was being stored above ready-to-eat food. Once again, they score an 81.

The high score of the week is a tie and you can't do any better than a 100. Fresh Pot Café on Highway 153 and New Moon Gallery & Tea Room on Manufacturers Road. Congratulations to both! Remember any complaints about a restaurant, hotel or motel, day care or a place you work out, Call the Hamilton County Health Department at 423-209-8110.

There are several health department staff members ready to answer your calls each weekday between 8:00am and 4:00pm.

As I say each week, enjoy your meal!

  • Alabama man faces charges in deadly crash in Marion County

    Friday, March 23 2018 5:31 AM EDT2018-03-23 09:31:18 GMT

    The Tennessee Highway Patrol said 72-year-old William Weaver was driving North on Highway 72 in South Pittsburg, when he crossed into the southbound lane and hit Paul Gott's car head-on.

  • Clues sought in 33-year old cold case; the death of Janet Newman

    Friday, March 23 2018 5:27 AM EDT2018-03-23 09:27:19 GMT
    Janet NewmanJanet Newman

    So often in Crime Stoppers we hear from detectives or officers working a case. This week, we hear from a daughter who has gone 33 years without her mother, but maintains hope this cold case can still be solved.  

  • Congress OKs $1.3 trillion budget, averting another shutdown

    Friday, March 23 2018 2:18 AM EDT2018-03-23 06:18:21 GMT
    (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik). Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky., left, speaks with House Speaker Paul Ryan of Wis., right, behind closed doors following a Congressional Gold Medal Ceremony honoring the Office of Strategic Services in Emancipati...(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik). Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky., left, speaks with House Speaker Paul Ryan of Wis., right, behind closed doors following a Congressional Gold Medal Ceremony honoring the Office of Strategic Services in Emancipati...
    Congressional leaders hope to start voting as soon as Thursday on a sweeping $1.3 trillion budget bill that substantially boosts military and domestic spending.More
