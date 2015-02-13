UPDATE: Freezing rain on road and powerlines expected

CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -
UPDATE:
There are many problems for tonight across our area. A mix of freezing rain along with sleet and rain will continue this evening and taper off after midnight. Ice Storm Warnings are in effect from Sequatchie, Bledsoe, Grundy, Van Buren, Rhea, Meigs, McMinn and Monroe counties. Ice could develop at least a .2" to .5" thick on trees, power lines and parked cars and possibly on roads tonight. Traveling will be dangerous! Be very careful in the higher elevations all around our area. Anywhere above 1000 feet will have significant icing this evening! This is an elevation storm. The higher you go the colder it will be, causing icing!
After midnight even in the valley areas temperatures will drop into the mid 20's causing icing problems in many spots along with black ice! Clouds will stick around for Tuesday and Tuesday night. Highs will get to near 35 Tuesday, with lows Tuesday night in the mid 20's. So refreezing will be a problem the next few nights. On Wednesday some light snow will move by with highs in the mid 30's. Up to a half inch is possible in the higher elevations.
Very cold air will move in for Wednesday night with lows in single digits, and highs Thursday will only be in the mid 20's! On Friday another chance of snow is possible but details now are murky! Stay tuned!
. Paul Barys For Tuesday:
- 8 AM Cloudy, 25
- Noon Cloudy, 27
- 5 PM Rain, 35