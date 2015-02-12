Dog on a mission

(KWWL) If you ever doubted the connection between a dog and their human companion, you might want to think again.

Nancy Francks is currently recovering from cancer surgery at Mercy Medical Center in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Over the weekend husband Dale let their dogs out into their yard, and 10-year old Miniature Schnauzer Sissy, disappeared.

Dale looked all over the house and outside trying to find her, but there was no hope.

Four hours later the mystery was solved. Sissy had walked 20 blocks to the hospital where Nancy was recovering and showed herself in.

The Francks say Sissy has never ran away from home and couldn't have any idea that Nancy was at Mercy.

