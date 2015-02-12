3-D printed car could be in your garage sooner than you think

Oak Ridge National Laboratory (ORNL) is showing off its design, which honors the 50th anniversary of the Shelby Cobra.

The car, made of carbon fiber re-enforced plastic, debuted earlier this year at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit.

It took six weeks for the team to design, manufacture, and assemble the Shelby, including 24-hours of print time.

A majority of the car's 70 parts were made on a 3-D printer. ORNL is the Department of Energy's largest science and energy laboratory.