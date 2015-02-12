RECALL: Certain type of Nutrisca dog food due to salmonella

Some Nutrisca dry dog food is being recalled because it may be contaminated with salmonella.

The recall involves only the four-pound bags of Nutrisca's chicken and chickpea recipe.



Salmonella can affect the animals eating the contaminated product as well as humans handling the products.

The dog food was sold nationwide at retail stores and online.

If you have it, you're urged to throw it away and contact Nutrisca for more information.