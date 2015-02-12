Arrest made in robbery at local Dollar General Store

Police have made an arrest in the armed robbery of a local Dollar General Store.

Johnny Maddox Jr. is charged with the crime.

Police say he walked into the store wearing a red mask over his face, pistol in hand, and demanded money from the cashier.

He got away with about 200-dollars.

Police received a tip and searched a residence where Maddox had been staying and located the pistol used in the robbery.

They also found the red mask which had been thrown on the side of the road.