22 Marines hurt in California training accident

TWENTYNINE PALMS, Calif. (AP) - Military officials say 22 Marines have been hurt in a training accident at a Southern California desert base, but there's no word on the seriousness of their injuries.

The Marine Corps says a fire suppression system went off inside an Assault Amphibious Vehicle during a training exercise Thursday at the Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center in Twentynine Palms.

The military says some Marines are hospitalized in stable condition.

Marines and sailors of the 2nd Battalion, 3rd Marine Regiment were taking part in training at the base 130 miles east of Los Angeles.

The armored, tank-like amphibious vehicle is designed to ferry troops from ships to shore.

Other details haven't been released.

