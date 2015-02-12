Merrimack Police obtain warrant for Punxsutawney Phil

MERRIMACK, N.H. (AP) - Police in snow-swamped New Hampshire are hunting for Public Enemy No. 1: The suspect is short and furry with brown eyes and big, pointy teeth.Looking to lighten the mood after a series of snowstorms, Merrimack police posted a gag on their Facebook page asking the public to rat out Punxsutawney Phil, the Pennsylvania groundhog who last week predicted six more weeks of winter.Phil is charged with failing to disclose that his forecast included "mountains of snow."Police Chief Mark Doyle says he's heard from good citizens that Phil may be in Canada with Sasquatch. Others say the critter was spotted in New Orleans with a fistful - pawful? - of Mardi Gras beads.New England has gotten thumped by three major storms in 15 days.

Below is the posting listed on their Facebook page:



"We know we are a day early, however we here at Merrimack Police felt compelled to let the public know that there is a warrant for Punxsutawney Phil! We have received several complaints from the public that this little varmint is held up in a hole, warm and toasty. He told several people that Winter would last 6 more weeks, however he failed to disclose that it would consist of mountains of snow! If you see him, do not approach him as he is armed and dangerous. Call Merrimack Police, we will certainly take him into custody!"



