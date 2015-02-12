Tennessee Valley Authority nears first large-scale solar buy - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Tennessee Valley Authority nears first large-scale solar buy

By TRAVIS LOLLER

Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - The Tennessee Valley Authority has taken steps toward its first large-scale purchase of solar electricity.

The TVA Board on Thursday voted to authorize CEO Bill Johnson to enter into a 20-year contract with NextEra Energy for an 80 megawatt solar facility in northern Alabama.

The facility will be built near TVA's Colbert Fossil Plant, which TVA is retiring in 2016. Johnson said the location will allow the solar facility to take advantage of the existing transmission system.

The nation's largest public utility currently has 128 megawatts of operating solar installations, but those are mostly small installations.

Chief Operating Office Chip Pardee said this will be the utility's first solar installation that produces more than 20 megawatts. The utility will pay about $61 per megawatt-hour over the life of the agreement.

