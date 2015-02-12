76 Years In Love

(WMTV) A Wisconsin couple is celebrating 76 years of marriage.

It was 1936 when it all began and both Donald and Veronica Harrop say it wasn't love at first sight, but they did have one thing in common.

"Well, we both liked to dance," says Donald.

"He was a good dancer," laughs Veronica.

Fast forward to February 11, 1939, Donald recalled their wedding day.

"The roads were all icy from Milwaukee to Arena, I was a little late for the church starting," Donald recalls.

