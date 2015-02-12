Kids start campfire in bedroom

A time of pretend camping for two young children ended quickly when they tried to start a campfire. They were in their bedroom at the time.

The call came in around 4:30 p.m. Thursday, of a fire at an apartment unit on 5th Avenue.

A Chattanooga Fire official says the children's mother tried to put out the fire but was unsuccessful. She got her kids out of the apartment and called 911. Chattanooga Police arrived and started evacuating the rest of the building.

Firefighters found the fire in the bedroom, mostly involving a mattress. They quickly put out the fire, containing the blaze to the bedroom.

The children did not start the fire with malicious intent and will not be charged.

The Red Cross was called to assist.