Michigan Ave. Elementary is Tennessee Reward School

BRADLEY COUNTY, TN (WRCB) -

Michigan Avenue Elementary School in Bradley County is one of only 67 schools statewide to be named a "Reward School", based on scholastic performance. 

Michigan Avenue ranks in the top 5 percent of all schools in the state of Tennessee. Bradley County Schools Director Johnny McDaniel and Principal Angela Lawson praised the staff, community and students for earning the statewide honor. They also credited a very active Parent Teacher Organization. 

This is not the first honor for the school, in years past it's been named a Blue Ribbon School, and a Title I School of Excellence. 


