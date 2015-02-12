Athens Police search for man who stole TVs from Walmart

Police in Athens are looking for a man who stole more than a thousand dollars worth of electronics from a local Walmart.

It happened earlier this week at the Walmart on Decatur Pike.



Police say the man filled his cart with flat screen TV's, and walked out without paying.

He was wearing a green sweatshirt, and was seen being picked up by a silver Jeep Cherokee.

If you recognize the man in the pictures, call Athens Police.