Hamilton County man charged with sexual exploitation of a minor

A Hamilton County man faces Especially Aggravated Sexual Exploitation of a Minor after it was discovered he possessed more than 4000 images of child pornography on his computer and related devices.

In October of 2013, the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office Criminal Division began investigating information that Timothy Thomas Johnson of Hixson possessed child pornographic material on his home computer. All computer related items of Johnson were removed from the residence on Bowman Road and given to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI).

Johnson was interviewed and admitted to using a file sharing program but invoked his rights when asked specifically about child pornography material.

In November of 2014, the TBI released what was found on the computer; more than 4,000 still images of child pornography and children engaged in sexual activity, and more than 150 videos.

Images of child pornography material believed to be that of a person known by the defendant were also found on the computer.

When the victim was contacted, he confirmed the pictures were of him and were taken when he was between 12 and 13 years old. The photos further showed the victim was asleep when the pictures were taken.

Johnson is being held at the Hamilton County Jail on a 1,000,000 dollar bond.

He is scheduled to appear in court February 17, 2015.