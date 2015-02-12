ONLY ON 3: Chattanooga couple gets engaged on Today Show

A Chattanooga couple took the spotlight during The Today Show Thursday.



Twenty-four-year-old Zach Willingham surprised 20-year-old Jada Selby with a marriage proposal during a Valentine's Day segment.



Today Show producers tell us Jada thought the couple was in New York City as a last minute surprise trip for Valentine's Day. Neither have been before.

Zach said, "We have been together for nearly three years. We have known each other a long time. We finally started dating when she hurt her leg and attended rehabilitation in the physical therapy location (where) I worked. We have a very similar sense of humor. We can cut up with each other in a language no one but us understands. We can be honest with each other but delicate at the same time. When I first met her, she looked at me like I hung the moon from the first day we met. There was just something special about her. She was so respectful and sweet to those around her, and I knew she was someone I could be proud to call mine. She is my best friend. Jada loves anything that has to do with animals or make-up. She works at the Tennessee Aquarium. We are both country and love being outdoors. Although, shopping would be another thing at top of her list of things she loves to do. In 5 years, I see us living near Nashville, TN. She is working on completing school in business management. I hope we have a boy and a girl. Jada deserves nothing short of the best. She's an amazing person, and if I have the opportunity to give her a proposal worthy of remembrance, it's worth a try."



Congratulations Zach and Jada from Channel 3!