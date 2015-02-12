ONLY ON 3: Chattanooga couple gets engaged on Today Show - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

ONLY ON 3: Chattanooga couple gets engaged on Today Show

Posted: Updated:
By WRCB Staff
Zach Willingham surprised 20-year-old Jada Selby with a marriage proposal as TODAY'S Matt Lauer watches. NBC photo Zach Willingham surprised 20-year-old Jada Selby with a marriage proposal as TODAY'S Matt Lauer watches. NBC photo

A Chattanooga couple took the spotlight during The Today Show Thursday.

Twenty-four-year-old Zach Willingham surprised 20-year-old Jada Selby with a marriage proposal during a Valentine's Day segment.

Today Show producers tell us Jada thought the couple was in New York City as a last minute surprise trip for Valentine's Day. Neither have been before.

MOBILE USERS | Watch here

Zach said, "We have been together for nearly three years. We have known each other a long time. We finally started dating when she hurt her leg and attended rehabilitation in the physical therapy location (where) I worked. We have a very similar sense of humor. We can cut up with each other in a language no one but us understands. We can be honest with each other but delicate at the same time. When I first met her, she looked at me like I hung the moon from the first day we met.  There was just something special about her. She was so respectful and sweet to those around her, and I knew she was someone I could be proud to call mine.  She is my best friend. Jada loves anything that has to do with animals or make-up. She works at the Tennessee Aquarium. We are both country and love being outdoors. Although, shopping would be another thing at top of her list of things she loves to do. In 5 years, I see us living near Nashville, TN. She is working on completing school in business management. I hope we have a boy and a girl. Jada deserves nothing short of the best. She's an amazing person, and if I have the opportunity to give her a proposal worthy of remembrance, it's worth a try."

Congratulations Zach and Jada from Channel 3!

  • NewsMore>>

  • Alabama man faces charges in deadly crash in Marion County

    Alabama man faces charges in deadly crash in Marion County

    Friday, March 23 2018 5:31 AM EDT2018-03-23 09:31:18 GMT

    The Tennessee Highway Patrol said 72-year-old William Weaver was driving North on Highway 72 in South Pittsburg, when he crossed into the southbound lane and hit Paul Gott's car head-on.

    More

    The Tennessee Highway Patrol said 72-year-old William Weaver was driving North on Highway 72 in South Pittsburg, when he crossed into the southbound lane and hit Paul Gott's car head-on.

    More

  • Clues sought in 33-year old cold case; the death of Janet Newman

    Clues sought in 33-year old cold case; the death of Janet Newman

    Friday, March 23 2018 5:27 AM EDT2018-03-23 09:27:19 GMT
    Janet NewmanJanet Newman

    So often in Crime Stoppers we hear from detectives or officers working a case. This week, we hear from a daughter who has gone 33 years without her mother, but maintains hope this cold case can still be solved.  

    More

    So often in Crime Stoppers we hear from detectives or officers working a case. This week, we hear from a daughter who has gone 33 years without her mother, but maintains hope this cold case can still be solved.  

    More

  • Congress OKs $1.3 trillion budget, averting another shutdown

    Congress OKs $1.3 trillion budget, averting another shutdown

    Friday, March 23 2018 2:18 AM EDT2018-03-23 06:18:21 GMT
    (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik). Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky., left, speaks with House Speaker Paul Ryan of Wis., right, behind closed doors following a Congressional Gold Medal Ceremony honoring the Office of Strategic Services in Emancipati...(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik). Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky., left, speaks with House Speaker Paul Ryan of Wis., right, behind closed doors following a Congressional Gold Medal Ceremony honoring the Office of Strategic Services in Emancipati...
    Congressional leaders hope to start voting as soon as Thursday on a sweeping $1.3 trillion budget bill that substantially boosts military and domestic spending.More
    Congressional leaders hope to start voting as soon as Thursday on a sweeping $1.3 trillion budget bill that substantially boosts military and domestic spending.More
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.