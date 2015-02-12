Alabama mother arrested for torturing her 4-month-old daughter - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

UPDATE: Alabama mother arrested for torturing her 4-month-old daughter

By WRCB Staff
DEKALB COUNTY, AL (WRCB) -

UPDATE: An Alabama mother has been arrested for torturing her four-month-old child, according to DeKalb County Sheriff Jimmy Harris.

Twenty-year-old Brandy Lea Watson, of Ider, AL, was arrested and indicted for the Torture/Willful Abuse of a Child after an "extensive" investigation that involved the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office and other agencies.

Her baby was taken to Children's Hospital in Birmingham, suffering from a femoral (upper leg) fracture.

Prosecutors say Watson was the last one with the child and the inury was determined to be non-accidental.

Watson was arrested at the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office, where's she's being held on a $100,000 bond.

Harris said in a news release, “I want to thank the District Attorney's Office, the DeKalb County Department of Human Resources and Investigator Scott Tarrant for their hard work on this investigation. We will continue to fight for the innocent lives of children of DeKalb County.”

