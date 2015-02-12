UPDATE: Why was Usher in Chattanooga? - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

UPDATE: Why was Usher in Chattanooga?

Posted: Updated:
By WRCB Staff
Recording artist Usher speaks with students at CCA Thursday. Recording artist Usher speaks with students at CCA Thursday.
Usher speaks to the students at CCA Thursday afternoon. Photo by Gracie Gilbert Usher speaks to the students at CCA Thursday afternoon. Photo by Gracie Gilbert
Usher on NBC's "The Voice." NBC photo Usher on NBC's "The Voice." NBC photo
CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -

Performer Usher made several stops in Chattanooga Thursday, visiting Dalewood Middle School, the Orange Grove Center and the Center for the Creative Arts.

Born in Dallas, Usher spent much of his youth in Chattanooga, singing in the church choir. He moved to Atlanta to further his career, and is considered to be one of the most successful artists of the 2000's decade, with multiple platinum albums to his credit.

Usher spent some time Thursday talking with local students and to to honor Nancy Ann Lackey, his "nanny" who died last February.

Usher was at Orange Grove for a groundbreaking of a track in his nanny's name and at CCA for the renaming and renovation of the dance studios.

"In walking and talking with him you don't feel like it's the person you're watching at the Grammy Awards. He's just a really down-to-earth person," said Dalewood Principal Chris Earl.

"Could not have been more engaging and warm and attentive and gracious and patient with the event. He was awesome," said Heidi Hoffecker, director of development at Orange Grove.

Usher has also won several Grammy Awards and served as a coach on the NBC's “The Voice” for the fourth and sixth seasons of the singing competition show.

LISTEN MORE | Usher's music on iTunes

He's also a part owner of the NBA team, the Cleveland Cavaliers.

  • NewsMore>>

  • Alabama man faces charges in deadly crash in Marion County

    Alabama man faces charges in deadly crash in Marion County

    Friday, March 23 2018 5:31 AM EDT2018-03-23 09:31:18 GMT

    The Tennessee Highway Patrol said 72-year-old William Weaver was driving North on Highway 72 in South Pittsburg, when he crossed into the southbound lane and hit Paul Gott's car head-on.

    More

    The Tennessee Highway Patrol said 72-year-old William Weaver was driving North on Highway 72 in South Pittsburg, when he crossed into the southbound lane and hit Paul Gott's car head-on.

    More

  • Clues sought in 33-year old cold case; the death of Janet Newman

    Clues sought in 33-year old cold case; the death of Janet Newman

    Friday, March 23 2018 5:27 AM EDT2018-03-23 09:27:19 GMT
    Janet NewmanJanet Newman

    So often in Crime Stoppers we hear from detectives or officers working a case. This week, we hear from a daughter who has gone 33 years without her mother, but maintains hope this cold case can still be solved.  

    More

    So often in Crime Stoppers we hear from detectives or officers working a case. This week, we hear from a daughter who has gone 33 years without her mother, but maintains hope this cold case can still be solved.  

    More

  • Congress OKs $1.3 trillion budget, averting another shutdown

    Congress OKs $1.3 trillion budget, averting another shutdown

    Friday, March 23 2018 2:18 AM EDT2018-03-23 06:18:21 GMT
    (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik). Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky., left, speaks with House Speaker Paul Ryan of Wis., right, behind closed doors following a Congressional Gold Medal Ceremony honoring the Office of Strategic Services in Emancipati...(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik). Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky., left, speaks with House Speaker Paul Ryan of Wis., right, behind closed doors following a Congressional Gold Medal Ceremony honoring the Office of Strategic Services in Emancipati...
    Congressional leaders hope to start voting as soon as Thursday on a sweeping $1.3 trillion budget bill that substantially boosts military and domestic spending.More
    Congressional leaders hope to start voting as soon as Thursday on a sweeping $1.3 trillion budget bill that substantially boosts military and domestic spending.More
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.