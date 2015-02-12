UPDATE: Why was Usher in Chattanooga?

Usher speaks to the students at CCA Thursday afternoon. Photo by Gracie Gilbert

Performer Usher made several stops in Chattanooga Thursday, visiting Dalewood Middle School, the Orange Grove Center and the Center for the Creative Arts.

Born in Dallas, Usher spent much of his youth in Chattanooga, singing in the church choir. He moved to Atlanta to further his career, and is considered to be one of the most successful artists of the 2000's decade, with multiple platinum albums to his credit.

Usher spent some time Thursday talking with local students and to to honor Nancy Ann Lackey, his "nanny" who died last February.

Usher was at Orange Grove for a groundbreaking of a track in his nanny's name and at CCA for the renaming and renovation of the dance studios.

"In walking and talking with him you don't feel like it's the person you're watching at the Grammy Awards. He's just a really down-to-earth person," said Dalewood Principal Chris Earl.

"Could not have been more engaging and warm and attentive and gracious and patient with the event. He was awesome," said Heidi Hoffecker, director of development at Orange Grove.

Usher has also won several Grammy Awards and served as a coach on the NBC's “The Voice” for the fourth and sixth seasons of the singing competition show.

He's also a part owner of the NBA team, the Cleveland Cavaliers.