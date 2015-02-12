Grand Ole Opry to kick off Tuesday Night Opry performances

The Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville.

NASHVILLE, TN (AP) - The Grand Ole Opry will kick off its Tuesday night Opry performances on Feb. 17.

The Tuesday Night Opry will continue through Dec. 15, the Opry's longest Tuesday night run to date.

Appearances on Feb. 17 include Opry members Trace Adkins, Del McCoury and Pam Tillis, along with special guests Jamey Johnson and Parmalee.

The artist lineup for Feb. 24 includes Opry members Bill Anderson, Charlie Daniels, Darius Rucker, Josh Turner and more.

For more information, visit: http://www.opry.com/ .

