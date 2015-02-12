UPDATE: Both children found safely in TN after Levi's Call

UPDATE: The GBI tells our NBC affiliate WXIA that the two children reported missing have been safely found in Coffee County, Tennessee.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has issued a Levi's Call for two missing north Georgia children.

Investigators say that Bryson Lee Giddeons, 7, and 6-year-old Mykalia Madison Giddeons may have been taken from their Gilmer County home by their noncustodial father, 27-year-old Jonathan Lee Giddeons.

The three may be traveling towards Tennessee in a 2002 or 2003 white Chevrolet Silverado.

Bryson Giddeons is described as white, with brown eyes and short brown hair. He was last seen wearing purple basketball shorts.

Mykalia Giddeons is white, with brown eyes and long brown hair, and was last seen wearing a pink T-shirt and pink and white floral leggings.

Jonathan Giddeons is white, 6 feet tall and 170 pounds, with brown eyes and short brown hair, and was last seen wearing a gray T-shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone who sees the missing children is urged to call 911 or the Gilmer County Sheriff's Office at 706-635-8911.