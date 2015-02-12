Dollywood's DreamMore Resort just months away from opening

(WBIR) Dollywood's DreamMore Resort is just months away from opening, and officials gave the media a tour on Wednesday to show off the progress.

The multimillion dollar project is bringing more than two thousand jobs to Sevier County.

"Just the construction piece will bring in more than two thousand jobs to the community," said Amy Owenby, Dollywood Hospitality Vice President.

And that's before the resort even opens its doors.

"The hotel itself will have about 250 positions and also 30 management positions," Owenby said.

The 60-acre resort is located near Dollywood, and will have more than 300 family-friendly rooms.

Dolly Parton told 10News last year that she has been dreaming about the DreamMore resort since Dollywood opened 30 years ago.

"The 30th anniversary, it just has such a sweet spirit about it," Owenby said.

There will be a lot of things for families to do. The resort will have two pools, a lazy river, a splash park, a fitness room, spa, and restaurant.

"It's also about those park privileges that we will be releasing later on that connect the resort with the park," said Owenby.

The park has released renderings of the outdoor pool area and said progress is right on track.

"We are building true to the renderings that we have developed early in this process," Owenby said.

Employees expect that the resort will not only benefit families, but Sevier County as a whole.

"The businesses in the area are benefiting, retail is benefiting, the national park is," Owenby explained. "Our vision long term is showcasing the Smokey's as an incredible vacation destination for families."

No opening date has been set, but employees said they may open up for reservation by spring and open sometime this summer.