Chattanooga man nabbed in internet child sex sting Posted: Thursday, February 12, 2015 8:07 AM EST Updated: Thursday, February 12, 2015 1:03 PM EST Posted:Updated:

The factory director at Chattanooga's ALSTOM turbomachine plant is in jail after an Internet Crimes Against Children sex sting on Friday.



Juan Alberto Robles-Zavala was arrested Friday afternoon in the parking lot of a hotel in Knoxville. He is being held in the Blount County, TN Jail and has been assigned a public defender.



According to the court record obtained by Channel 3, Robles-Zavala traveled there to have sex with a girl he believed was 12-years-old.



He expected to meet with a mother and her daughter, according to a complaint filed in U.S. District Court.



It was a set-up and federal agents took him into custody.



According to his LinkedIn account, Robles has been factory director in Chattanooga since July. Before that, he held the same position for ALSTOM's factory in Morelia, Mexico for 3 years.

