Here comes the snow for early next week

There is a lot of weather occurring over the next 7 days, so buckle your seatbelt and here we go! Tonight will be breezy and cold with gusts to near 20 mph and lows dropping to near 20 in the city and in the teens elsewhere. The wind chills will be in single digits and teens. Friday should be partly cloudy with less wind. Highs will climb into the low 40's. Friday night will be clear and cold with lows in the mid 20's.

A cold front will be approaching on Saturday, but it will take sometime before it gets here. That will let warmer air slide in from the southwest before the front gets here. Highs should climb into the mid 50's with gusty winds. By Saturday night as the cold air returns we could see some light snow showers in the higher elevations and flurries in the valley. Lows Sunday morning will drop into the teens. Highs on Sunday will struggle to get near 32, along with gusty winds making it feel much colder. At least we will see the sun return.

Now on Monday we get complications. All of the weather charts are showing 1-2" of water heading our way. The question is how cold will it be. Right now I think we will see accumulating snow in most if not all of our area. But at times it will be mixed with some sleet, freezing rain and just plain rain. It all depends on the track of the storm. To complicate matters further, there may be 2 parts to this storm. But as of today, I would prepare for accumulating snow on roads starting Monday and ending early Wednesday morning. To give you exact numbers my first guess this far away would be at least 3-6", but this will change every day until the event. So get ready!

Paul Barys