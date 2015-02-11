SNL 40 Preview

(NBC News) Saturday Night Live is set to celebrate its 40th anniversary this Sunday with a three-hour, live special event.



In a show sure to impress old fans and new, SNL 40 will reunite show cast members, hosts, and musical guests from over the decades.

Among the many guests to attend, one of the faces of NBC's late-night TV, Jimmy Fallon, has weighed in on what a monumental television event this will be.

"The Oscars have nothing on SNL 40th. That's all I'll say and that's a real fact," said The Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon.

One thing is for sure, this will be a Saturday Night Live to remember, only this time coming to viewers on a Sunday evening.



