Tenn. superintendents seek to keep higher standards intact

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - The Tennessee Organization of School Superintendents is asking lawmakers not to change the state's Common Core academic standards this legislative session.

The group announced at a news conference on Tuesday that it's sending a letter signed by 114 state superintendents and school district directors to all members of the General Assembly.

Common Core opponents in Tennessee want to repeal the current standards and replace them with ones developed at the state level. Several lawmakers have proposed bills that seek to do that.

Meanwhile, Republican Gov. Bill Haslam has set up a public review process of the standards.

The superintendents say in their letter that legislation to change the standards would pre-empt the review process, which they'd like to see fully unfold.

Here is a list of area school officials who signed the letter:

  • · Athens – Robert Greene
  • · Bledsoe – Jennifer Terry
  • · Bradley – Johnny McDaniel
  • · Cleveland – Dr. Martin Ringstaff
  • · Dayton City – Mike Latham
  • · Etowah City – Dr. Mike Frazier
  • · Grundy – Dr. David Dickerson
  • · Hamilton – Rick Smith
  • · Marion – Mark Griffith
  • · McMinn – Mickey Blevins
  • · Meigs – Don Robertson
  • · Polk – Dr. James Jones
  • · Rhea – Jerry Levengood
  • · Sequatchie – Johnny Cordell


