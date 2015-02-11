'60 Minutes' Correspondent Bob Simon Killed in NYC Car Crash - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

'60 Minutes' Correspondent Bob Simon Killed in NYC Car Crash

By NBC News

Bob Simon, 73, a correspondent for the CBS newsmagazine "60 Minutes," was killed Wednesday night in a car accident in New York City, fire officials said.

CBS News confirmed the report in a statement late Wednesday. CBS News Vice President Chris Licht called Simon "a true legend," adding: "The tragic loss of Bob Simon is heartbreaking news for the entire CBS family."

Reporting the news in a special report late Wednesday, a visibly emotional Scott Pelley, anchor of "CBS Evening News," noted that "Bob's daughter, Tanya, is a talented producer for '60 Minutes.'"

"Tonight, our thoughts are with Tanya and Bob's family and his many, many friends," Pelley said.

Simon was the passenger in a hired car that lost control and slammed into another vehicle and a median on 12th Avenue at West 32nd Street in Manhattan at 6:44 p.m. ET, New York police said.

Simon — a veteran war correspondent who covered the Vietnam War from Saigon and in 1991 was held captive, along with his crew, by Iraqi forces for 40 days during the first Gulf War — joined "60 Minutes" in 1996 and "60 Minutes II" two years later.

He joined CBS News' London bureau in 1969 and was the recipient of 24-time Emmy Awards, four Overseas Press Club awards and three George Foster Peabody Awards.

