RECALL: Children's bicycle recall due to handlebars separating

If you've purchased your child a bicycle at a bicycle shop you'll want to take a close look at it.

Marin Mountain Bikes is recalling about 400 children's bikes in the U.S. and 50 in Canada due to a fall hazard.

The handlebars can loosen or separate during use causing the rider to lose control and possibly crash, posing the risk of injury.

The recalled bikes are the 2014 Marin MBX 50 and Tiny Trail boys and girls bicycles.

They were sold at bicycles stores from September 2013 through December of 2014.