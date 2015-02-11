Three year old rape case finally being investigated

A Dalton woman filed an incident report in October of 2014, accusing 31-year-old Dayton Koop of rape.

The report states Koop allegedly broke into the woman's home, forced himself on her and would not let her leave.

When he did leave, she says he told her, "next time it would be worse."

Bruce Frazier, Dalton Police P.I.O., "The victim in this case left the city of Dalton after the incident happened and reported the crime to police out in the county." That was more than 3-years ago in August of 2011.

Bruce Frazier, "Somewhere along the line there was a miscommunication. Either that agency, the victim thought that agency was going to forward the report to us or that agency told her to contact us. either way, that didn't happen."

When the woman was interviewed in October, she said she couldn't remember what agency she reported the rape to because she was "shaken up" at the time, but not long after, a judge granted her an order of protection.

Bruce Frazier, "When the victim went to get her order of protection against this individual extended, the judge sorta said, 'why hasn't this been investigated yet?'"

That's when Dalton Police got involved.

Channel 3 reached out to Koop's attorney, who tells us, "It's too early to comment on the facts of the case at this time other than to say that it is very odd for complaints such as the ones made against my client to occur this long after the alleged incident."

Bruce Frazier, "The closer to the incident that the report can be made certainly has advantages for our investigators. But it's not unusual to have to investigate an incident months or perhaps even years after something happens like this."

Frazier encourages all victims to come forward.

Bruce Frazier, "That's a crime that's heinous and needs to be solved no matter how long ago it took place."

At last check, Koop is being held on a 65-thousand dollar bond.

A court date has not yet been scheduled because Koop hasn't been formally indicted.