UPDATE: Whitfield Co. Sheriff's Office investigate stabbing incident

: The Whitfield County Sheriff's Office is investigating a stabbing that happened Wednesday afternoon around 2:45.The incident happened at an apartment complex on Florence Avenue. When deputies arrived, they found the victim 20-year-old Richard Damon Darrah sitting on a couch bleeding from the neck. He was taken to the hospital for treatment for the non-life threatening injury.





The victim and witnesses told deputies that several males came to the apartment and knocked on the door. When Darrah opened the door one of the suspects said "do you remember me" and Darrah replied no. At that time one of the suspects produced a machete and stabbed him in the neck. The subjects then took off.







This case is still under investigation. The victim has been released from the hospital. Investigators are working to identify everyone involved in the incident and to determine a motive.







