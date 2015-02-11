Thieves steal catalytic converters from parked cars - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Thieves steal catalytic converters from parked cars

By WRCB Staff
DALTON, GA (WRCB) - Dalton Police are asking the public for help in identifying the suspects who stole catalytic converters from several vehicles parked at two locations on Hamilton Street.  

The first incident at Providence Ministries happened between 3:25 and 3:45 a.m. on February 7th.  Surveillance video shows a white passenger car pull into the parking lot and a large male suspect wearing a gray or white hooded sweatshirt get of the passenger side of the car.  He appeared to be checking the vehicles in the parking lot.  A total of three Ford vehicles parked in the Providence lot had their catalytic converters cut out. 


Later that night, Babb's Auto Service reported their fence had been cut but nothing appeared to be missing.  After learning about the incident down the street the owner checked the cars on the lot and discovered that the catalytic converter from a Ford Excursion had been removed.

Catalytic converters contain precious metals such as platinum, gold, rhodium, and palladium and can be sold to recyclers. Anyone with information on these incidents is asked to please contact Detective Greg Bates at 706-278-9085, dial 9 and enter extension 137.

