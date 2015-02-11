In Athens, it's finally Showtime! Posted: Wednesday, February 11, 2015 4:20 PM EST Updated: Wednesday, February 11, 2015 5:41 PM EST Posted:Updated:

"We are delighted and thrilled to have this movie theatre here, especially one with the quality that this one is," says Athens Mayor Ann Davis, who isn't the only fan of the Athens Movie Palace.



"We're very excited," says Leslie McDermott."We've been going out of town every week to the movies."



But that's no longer needed for local movie goers, as the newly remodeled cinema is now open.



"We closed it off so you couldn't see anything, so people coming in are seeing it for the first time and we have a lot of gawking and amazement of the whole process and everything," says Kavitha Reddy, Director of Operations.



Reddy says no expense was spared in bringing the old theatre back into the modern age.

From the original two theatres, they now have five.

And gone are the old movie reels, this one was mailed here accidentally.

Instead of film, movies are now shown off a digital cartridge.



"So it's a point, click and watch? In theory, except there's a whole lot of intermediary steps before you get to point click and watch," laughs Reddy.



It's a soft opening going on right now at the Athens Movie Palace but for the official grand opening, "Fifty Shades of Grey" will be the headliner. Is it a bit too risque for the friendly city of Athens? We asked!



"That's why we haven't told anyone we're opening with Fifty Shades of Grey," laughs Reddy, who says she has yet to field a complaint of the movie's planned showing.



"A lot of people want to go see it so I think it will be fine," says Leslie McDermott. "We need some excitement here," she says playfully.



"I honestly don't know, I was not kidding when I said that," says Mayor Davis. " I don't know, I haven't read the book and I haven't seen the movie," says Mayor Davis with a smile!



No worries Mayor, you can, starting tomorrow!

