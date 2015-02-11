Fatal stabbing in Dunlap

One person is dead after being stabbed in the chest early Wednesday morning.

It happened just before 2:00 a.m. on McGlothen Lane East in Dunlap. Witnesses reported to police that the victim, 22-year-old Alvin James Sandell and 34-year-old John David Altenhoff had been fighting when Altenhoff stabbed Sandell in the chest. Altenhoff took off with a young lady who had been staying at the Sandell home.

Later Wednesday morning, Altenhoff and the woman were found at a home on Dallas Hollow Road in Soddy Daisy. Both individuals were taken to the Sequatchie County Justice Center.

Altenhoff has been charged with Criminal Homicide and is currently being held without bond.

The T.B.I. has been called and is heading the investigation.