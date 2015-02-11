Search begins for new Chattanooga State president

CHATTANOOGA, TN (AP) - The search has begun for a new president at Chattanooga State Community College.

A Chattanooga newspaper reports an executive search firm hired by the Tennessee Board of Regents held a forum Tuesday to get the process started. Dozens of faculty, staff and students showed up to talk about the qualities they want in their next leader.

The school's longtime president Jim Catanzaro retired in December in the midst of campus discontent with his leadership.

Those who spoke said it was important to hire a president who would communicate with faculty members and the community and keep things transparent to rebuild trust.

The search committee is supposed to sift through candidates and recommend three to five people to Tennessee Board of Regents Chancellor John Morgan.

